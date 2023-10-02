 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kenny Pickett avoids serious knee damage ahead of Week 5 vs. Ravens

An MRI showed that Pickett escaped any serious damage to his knee in Week 4.

By Grace McDermott
Pittsburgh Steelers v Houston Texans Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Quarterback Kenny Pickett injured his knee in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 4 loss against the Houston Texans. He left the field in the third quarter and was declared out for the rest of the game, but an MRI after the game did not show any serious damage to Pickett’s knee. He suffered a bone bruise, and his timeline for return is unclear.

Fantasy football implications for Week 5

Pickett’s backup is Mitch Trubisky, who was the starter for the Steelers in the 2022 season until Pickett took over for him. Trubisky is a veteran QB who added 18 yards in the final minutes of the Week 4 game.

Since we don’t have a timeline on Pickett’s recovery and return, let’s assume Trubisky goes in this week as the Steelers face the Baltimore Ravens. Several wide receivers could potentially see a drop in fantasy earnings this week, including George Pickens and Calvin Austin III.

