Kenny Pickett avoids serious knee damage ahead of Week 5 vs. Ravens

Quarterback Kenny Pickett injured his knee in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 4 loss against the Houston Texans. He left the field in the third quarter and was declared out for the rest of the game, but an MRI after the game did not show any serious damage to Pickett’s knee. He suffered a bone bruise, and his timeline for return is unclear.

#Steelers QB Kenny Pickett suffered a bone bruise in his knee that could lead to a short-term absence, per me and @MikeGarafolo. The door is open for Pickett, who also has a muscle strain, to play this week, but the team may be smart with a bye in Week 6. pic.twitter.com/SlbY7FaIa8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 2, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 5

Pickett’s backup is Mitch Trubisky, who was the starter for the Steelers in the 2022 season until Pickett took over for him. Trubisky is a veteran QB who added 18 yards in the final minutes of the Week 4 game.

Since we don’t have a timeline on Pickett’s recovery and return, let’s assume Trubisky goes in this week as the Steelers face the Baltimore Ravens. Several wide receivers could potentially see a drop in fantasy earnings this week, including George Pickens and Calvin Austin III.