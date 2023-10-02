Tee Higgins hopeful to play ahead of Week 5 vs. Cardinals

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is dealing with a rib fracture and said on Monday that he is hopeful to play in Sunday’s Week 5 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. However, the wideout also isn’t ruling out the possibility of missing some time and indicated that if he doesn’t play this weekend, he’ll try to come back even healthier for Week 6.

Higgins sustained the injury during the first half of their 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. He caught two passes for 19 yards before exiting the game and was officially ruled out for the second half.

Fantasy football implications for Week 5

Fantasy managers should obviously keep tabs on Higgins status throughout the week as they should get an indication if he’ll suit up or not by Friday. Like the rest of the Bengals’ struggling offense, Higgins has yet to make a huge impact for fantasy managers in the early stages of the season. Through four games, he has caught just 12 of 32 targets for 129 yards and two touchdowns and that includes their Week 1 opener against the Browns where he didn’t record a single catch.

If Higgins were to miss Sunday’s game against the Cards, that opens the door for Tyler Boyd to get more targets.