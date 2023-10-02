James Harden skips 76ers media day, no deal imminent amid star’s trade demand

The Philadelphia 76ers had media day Monday ahead of training camp opening and there’s one player who is notably absent: star guard James Harden. Harden opted into his player option for the 2023-24 season expecting to be traded, with his preferred destination being the Los Angeles Clippers. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, no deal is on the way as the 76ers seek a return package that keeps them in contention for a title. The Clippers are contenders themselves and are unlikely to provide a deal that compromises their own roster.

ESPN Sources: In what’s expected to be a continued attempt to push for a trade, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden isn’t in attendance for the team’s media day today. Harden remains upset that the organization hasn’t moved him to the Clippers. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 2, 2023

Harden has been vocal about his desire to be moved, even calling Sixers president Daryl Morey “a liar” in a public setting. The NBA has rules against trade demands for a player who is under contract, and the 76ers can start fining Harden if he doesn’t attend training camp. There’s a provision in the CBA which can actually prevent Harden from playing basketball entirely if he doesn’t honor his deal, though the situation hasn’t come to that yet.

The 76ers just saw the Milwaukee Bucks land Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers, and then saw the Blazers send Jrue Holiday to the Celtics. Those are Philadelphia’s top competitors in the East, and they know they’ll have to add talent to compete with those squads. Sending Harden to LA for a minimal return as Joel Embiid enters his prime is not an option.

Like Lillard, the 76ers could send Harden to any team as he doesn’t have a no-trade clause. Lillard wanted to go to the Miami Heat, but got sent to the Bucks for a better return. Philadelphia can likely get more value from another team, although there aren’t many that come to mind.