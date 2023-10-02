History of Diamondbacks vs. Brewers: When was last postseason series?

The No. 6 Arizona Diamondbacks will face the No. 3 Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card Round of the 2023 MLB postseason. This will mark just the second time in MLB history that these two teams have faced off in a playoff series. Let’s take a look at the history of the matchup.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers playoff history

Last time teams played in postseason?

Back in 2011, the Brewers and the D-Backs met in the NLDS. The playoffs involved just eight teams that year, and the series was a best-of-five that went to a full five games. It was one for the books — the Brewers went up 2-0 in the series, only for Arizona to tie it back up and send things to a do-or-die game. The fifth and final game went to 10 innings and Milwaukee emerged victorious with a 3-2 win. The Brewers went on to lose to the St. Louis Cardinals in the NLCS.

Who has had the edge overall?

The Brewers have appeared in eight postseasons before this year, including four in the past decade. They are 3-8 in postseason series, and most recently won a playoff series in 2018. The D-Backs have qualified for the postseason six times before this year, most recently in 2017. They are 5-5 in postseason series, and have qualified for just one playoff berth in the past decade.