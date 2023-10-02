History of Blue Jays vs. Twins: When was last postseason series?

The Toronto Blue Jays will face the Minnesota Twins in the Wild Card Round of the 2023 MLB postseason. While both franchises have had their fair share of postseason appearances, there isn’t much in the way of head-to-head history in October. Let’s take a look at the history of this border matchup.

Blue Jays vs. Twins playoff history

Last time teams played in postseason?

The last time the Blue Jays and Twins met in the postseason was the first time: The only playoff meeting between these two teams came back in the 1991 ALCS, which Minnesota won in five games on their way to eventually capturing their most recent World Series title. Kirby Puckett played like a Hall of Famer for the Twins in that series, going 9-for-21 with two homers and six RBI to take home series MVP honors, while Jack Morris notched the win in each of his two starts. The Jays stole Game 2 on the road, going back to Toronto tied at a game apiece, but three consecutive losses at SkyDome — including a heartbreaker in Game 3, with Mike Pagliarulo’s solo homer in the top of the 10th breaking a 1-1 tie — sent Minnesota to the Fall Classic.

Who has had the edge overall?

Minnesota has the 4-1 advantage lifetime, but again, the sample size is pretty small. These two teams split the season series, 3-3, and with so much star power in either direction, anything can happen this week.