Who is favored to win Diamondbacks vs. Brewers in Wild Card Round?

The No. 6 Arizona Diamondbacks and No. 3 Milwaukee Brewers will match up in the National League Wild Card Round in the 2023 MLB playoffs. Game 1 is set for Tuesday, October 3. Despite a four-game skid from Arizona to end the season, they edged out the Cubs and Reds for the final NL Wild Card bid. The Brewers clinched the NL Central title late in the season.

This will be a best-of-three series, and every game will take place at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The games will take place on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of the first week of October.

Let’s go over odds to win the series on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers odds

Brewers -180, Diamondbacks +150

The Brewers and the Diamondbacks faced off in two series in the 2023 regular season. In the first series, the Diamondbacks won two of three games at home. In the second series, the Diamondbacks won two of three games on the road. However, Arizona has been in a slump heading into the postseason — they dropped four games in a row to wrap up the season. The Brewers, on the other hand, won four of their final five games of the season.

The Brewers have a home field advantage here and come into this Wild Card series in a much better spot than the Diamondbacks, who may be feeling the effects of their four-game losing streak. Both teams are mostly healthy as they head into the postseason, and I think that Milwaukee wins the series in three games and advances — these are two mediocre lineups, but the Brewers’ starting pitching depth with Brandon Woodruff, Corbin Burnes and Freddy Peralta will make the difference.