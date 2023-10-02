Who is favored to win Blue Jays vs. Twins in Wild Card Round?

The Toronto Blue Jays and Minnesota Twins will match up in the American League Wild Card Round of the 2023 MLB playoffs. Game 1 is set for Tuesday, October 3. The Twins earned a spot in the postseason with a scorching hot September, winning 18 of their last 20 games of the season. The Jays needed some help, but despite losses on Saturday and Sunday, they still clinched a postseason birth thanks to a Seattle Mariners loss at the hands of the Texas Rangers.

All of that sets up what should be an exciting series in the AL Wild Card round. Let’s go over the odds to win the series on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Blue Jays vs. Twins odds

Moneyline odds: Minnesota Twins -125, Toronto Blue Jays +105

The Twins are the favorite to win this series and move on to the divisional round, thanks in large part to their great second half. They didn’t need help from other teams to make it to this spot, they just won the admittedly-weak AL Central division quite easily (nine games up on second-place Cleveland).

The Jays are in a much more difficult division than Minnesota is. In fact, the Blue Jays actually have a better record on the season than the Twins (89-73 to Minnesota’s 87-75). Still, they’ve been slipping a bit in critical moments, posting a 4-6 record over their last 10 games and kind of limping into the playoffs with bad losses this weekend to the Rays.

However, the Jays are 22-13 against the AL Central this season while the Twins are 13-19 against the AL East. These teams have met six times in 2023, with the series being split 3-3. Minnesota won their most recent series, a three-game set in June, 2-1. Two of those games were decided by just one run and one of the matchups went to extra innings.

Prediction: The Blue Jays have had a much tougher road to get here through the AL East. But the Twins have been on fire in the last month of the year and while the Jays were even hotter earlier in September, they tailed off a bit in the final week of the season.

The previous matchups don’t give us much to go off, but we’re going to imagine Minnesota stays hot thanks to the home crowd behind them.