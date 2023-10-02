 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full schedule for Diamondbacks vs. Brewers in NL Wild Card Round of 2023 MLB playoffs

We go over the dates and times for Diamondbacks vs. Brewers in the NL Wild Card Round.

By Grace McDermott
MLB: OCT 01 Astros at Diamondbacks Photo by Zac BonDurant/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The No. 6 Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the No. 3 Milwaukee Brewers in this best-of-three Wild Card series in the 2023 MLB playoffs. Despite losing four games in a row to finish out the season, the D-Backs beat out the Cubs for a National League Wild Card bid. The Marlins jumped them in the standings, though, bumping Arizona to the sixth seed. The Brewers clinched the NL Central over the Cubs and the Reds, both of whom just barely missed out on a playoff berth.

Below is the schedule for the Diamondbacks-Brewers series. All three games will take place at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The winner of the series will face the No. 2 Los Angeles Dodgers in the next round of the playoffs.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers schedule

Game 1: Tuesday, October 3 at 7:08 p.m. ET
Game 2: Wednesday, October 4 at 7:08 p.m. ET
Game 3: Thursday, October 5 at 7:08 p.m. ET

*if necessary

