Full schedule for Marlins vs. Phillies in NL Wild Card Round of 2023 MLB playoffs

The No. 5 Miami Marlins will take on the No. 4 Philadelphia Phillies in this best-of-three Wild Card series in the 2023 MLB playoffs. The Marlins snatched the fifth seed in the NL with a magical final week (and a collapse from the Chicago Cubs) while the Phillies have had the top Wild Card spot under wraps for pretty much all of September. Below is the schedule for this Marlins-Phillies series.

schedule

Game 1: Marlins at Phillies, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 8:08 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 2: Marlins at Phillies, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 8:08 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 3: Marlins at Phillies, Thursday, Oct. 5, 8:08 p.m. ET, ESPN

*if necessary