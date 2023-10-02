 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full schedule for Marlins vs. Phillies in NL Wild Card Round of 2023 MLB playoffs

We go over the dates and times for Marlins vs. Phillies in the NL Wild Card Round.

By Chris Landers
Trea Turner of the Philadelphia Phillies fields a ground ball during the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citizens Bank Park on September 28, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The No. 5 Miami Marlins will take on the No. 4 Philadelphia Phillies in this best-of-three Wild Card series in the 2023 MLB playoffs. The Marlins snatched the fifth seed in the NL with a magical final week (and a collapse from the Chicago Cubs) while the Phillies have had the top Wild Card spot under wraps for pretty much all of September. Below is the schedule for this Marlins-Phillies series.

TEAM vs. TEAM schedule

Game 1: Marlins at Phillies, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 8:08 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 2: Marlins at Phillies, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 8:08 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 3: Marlins at Phillies, Thursday, Oct. 5, 8:08 p.m. ET, ESPN

*if necessary

More From DraftKings Network