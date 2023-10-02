Full schedule for Rangers vs. Rays in AL Wild Card Round of 2023 MLB playoffs

The No. 5 Texas Rangers (90-72) will take on the No. 4 Tampa Bay Rays (99-63) in this best-of-three Wild Card series in the 2023 MLB playoffs.

Tampa was always a foregone conclusion to make the postseason, but it was a question of whether they’d win the division or earn a Wild Card berth in the extremely tough AL East. They couldn’t topple the Orioles, falling just two games back of the division champs.

Texas tied for the AL West division lead, but lost out on a tiebreaker to the Astros and have to settle for a Wild Card spot as well. They weren’t really expected to do anything in 2023 and were a massive longshot to make the playoffs heading into the season. But an offense that scored more runs than any team in the AL helped push Texas back into October baseball for the first time since 2016 — though the rotation leaves a lot to be desired.

All this sets up for a fun AL Wild Card matchup. Here is the schedule for the Rangers/Rays series.

All three games will be played at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Texas Rangers schedule

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 3. 3:08 p.m. ET on ABC

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 4. 3:08 p.m. ET on ABC

Game 3*: Thursday, Oct. 5. 3:08 p.m. ET on ABC

*if necessary