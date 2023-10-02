Full schedule for Blue Jays vs. Twins in AL Wild Card Round of 2023 MLB playoffs

The No. 6 Toronto Blue Jays will take on the No. 3 Minnesota Twins in this best-of-three Wild Card series in the 2023 MLB playoffs. The Blue Jays wound up to the sixth seed in the AL playoffs by virtue of losing to the Rays on both Saturday and Sunday, avoiding a matchup with Tampa Bay in the Wild Card Round. The Twins, meanwhile, have been more or less locked into the third seed for weeks by virtue of winning the moribund AL Central. Below is the schedule for the Rangers-Rays series.

Blue Jays vs. Twins schedule

Game 1: Blue Jays at Twins, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 4:38 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 2: Blue Jays at Twins, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 4:38 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 3: Blue Jays at Twins, Thursday, Oct. 5, 4:38 p.m. ET, ESPN*

*if necessary