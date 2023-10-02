Romeo Doubs worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 5

The Green Bay Packers had a slow start against the Detroit Lions in Week 4. Though they ultimately ended up losing the game, several wide receivers put together very solid fantasy performances. Romeo Doubs led the team in receiving yards.

Packers WR Romeo Doubs: Week 5 waiver wire

Doubs is rostered in just 33.9% of ESPN fantasy leagues. He had nine receptions for 95 yards in Week 4 against the Lions, but that isn’t even unique — Doubs finished the day with 18.5 fantasy points, marking his third game of the season with 18 or more fantasy points. He has scored three touchdowns over four weeks this season and continues to be a consistent target for quarterback Jordan Love.

Though he’s splitting targets with several other very talented receivers, the Packers are leaning into the passing game this year. As they take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5, Doubs is absolutely worth a waiver wire add.