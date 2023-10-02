Is Curtis Samuel worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 5?

The Washington Commanders will square off against the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football of Week 5.

Commanders WR Curtis Samuel is coming off a strong game, and we’ll break down whether or not he’s worth a waiver wire add to your fantasy football lineup this week.

Commanders WR Curtis Samuel: Week 5 waiver wire

Heading into Week 5, Samuel is rostered in only 12.7% of ESPN leagues. He came through with 18.2 fantasy points in PPR leagues last week against the Philadelphia Eagles while catching five passes for 71 yards and adding one carry for one yard and a touchdown on a jet sweep in the first quarter.

While Samuel usually gets one or two carries per game, the rushing touchdown should not be something that fantasy managers count on moving forward. The eight targets for seven catches and 71 yards were all season-highs for Samuel, but some of that was due to game flow with Washington trying to mount a comeback, and QB Sam Howell attempting a career-high 41 pass attempts.

Keep in mind that Howell had 39 pass attempts in a Week 2 comeback against the Denver Broncos, and Samuel only recorded three catches for 19 yards. His production is very hit-or-miss for fantasy purposes, and we don’t recommend adding him to your fantasy roster unless you are in a very deep league.