Terrace Marshall, Jr. worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 5

The Carolina Panthers fell to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4, but wide receiver Terrace Marshall, Jr. had a big week. Marshall caught nine of 10 targets thrown his way by Bryce Young, finishing the day with a team-high nine receptions for 56 yards. Only Adam Thielen outgained Marshall in yards for the day,

Panthers WR Terrace Marshall, Jr.: Week 5 waiver wire

Marshall saw a lot of action on the field against the Vikings, and if he continues to get targeted from Bryce Young like this, he would be a great fantasy addition. The Panthers face the Detroit Lions in Week 5. Marshall is rostered in less than 1% of fantasy leagues at ESPN.

In weeks prior, Marshall had eight receptions for 35 yards against the Seahawks and six receptions for 23 yards against the Falcons. He has been targeted 10 or more times every week that he has played.