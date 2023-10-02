Michael Wilson worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 5

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson has been seeing more and more targets and receiving yards each week, and he found the end zone twice in Week 4 for his first and second touchdowns of the season. We take a look at whether Wilson is worth a waiver wire claim ahead of the Cardinals’ Week 5 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cardinals WR Michael Wilson: Week 5 waiver wire

Wilson is rostered in just 1.4% of ESPN leagues, and while it might seem like a stretch to start him in Week 5, the Cardinals are facing the Bengals this week. Cincinnati’s defense has looked near disastrous to start the season, and Wilson could certainly find himself having another high-yardage week. However, it’s hard to bet on his touchdown potential, so use your best judgment.

He’s competing for targets with Hollywood Brown, but Wilson does currently lead the team in receiving yards after three consecutive weeks of 50 or more yards.