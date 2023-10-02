Deven Thompkins worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Deven Thompkins had a big day in the Bucs’ Week 4 win over the New Orleans Saints. Thompkins scored his first touchdown of the season and had the second-most receiving yards on the team in Week 4. Let’s take a look at his fantasy outlook for the coming weeks.

Buccaneers WR Deven Thompkins: Week 5 waiver wire

Thompkins caught four of four targets thrown his way by Baker Mayfield in the Bucs’ 26-9 win. He had the second-most targets and the second-most receiving yards on the team, behind just Chris Godwin. He also added 11 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The Buccaneers have a bye week in Week 5, but they face the Detroit Lions in their next game in week 6. While you don’t have to make a hasty decision on adding Thompkins, as he is rostered in less than 1% of ESPN fantasy leagues, he could certainly be an interesting addition going forward. If he continues to be worked into the Bucs’ receiving rotation like he was today, he could have a very high ceiling going forward. The Bucs’ passing game has been much stronger than expected in the preseason.