Chuba Hubbard worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 5

The Carolina Panthers may have lost to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4, but running back Chuba Hubbard led the team in rushing yards, outgaining Miles Sanders and seeing one more carry than Sanders.

Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard: Week 5 waiver wire

Hubbard had 14 carries for 41 rushing yards in Week 4, and added three receptions for 13 yards. He’s competing with Miles Sanders for carries, but it looks like the Panthers aren’t afraid to work Hubbard in. Sanders did not practice on Friday ahead of Week 4 with a groin issue and was questionable heading into game day, which may be why Hubbard saw more action than usual.

However, Hubbard has looked good throughout the season — he had 50 all-purpose yards in Week 2 and 69 in Week 3. He is rostered in 18.2% of ESPN fantasy leagues. The Panthers face the Detroit Lions in Week 5.