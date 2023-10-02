 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Safety Jamal Adams out with concussion in Week 4 vs. Giants

Jamal Adams suffered a concussion in Week 4. Here are the latest updates.

By DKNetworkStaff Updated
Jamal Adams #33 of the Seattle Seahawks yells in a huddle prior to the start of the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on October 2, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Update: Adams has been ruled out with a concussion. He was obviously angry about being ruled out after hearing his diagnosis.

Update: Adams is being taken back to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion.

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams was able to play for the first time in over in a year and it looks like he may be done for the day after taking a knee to the head from Daniel Jones early on Monday Night Football. He has been taken to the medical tent.

Adams had already made a strong play early in the game with a stout hit on WR Parris Campbell before making another play against Jones, which likely will end his ability to play in this game.

The Seahawks safety had been out over a year due to a torn quadriceps tendon which was a difficult injury for Adams. He reportedly thought about retirement after so many injuries over the last three years.

