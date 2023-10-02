Safety Jamal Adams out with concussion in Week 4 vs. Giants

Update: Adams has been ruled out with a concussion. He was obviously angry about being ruled out after hearing his diagnosis.
Jamal Adams being separated from the NFL red-cap concussion advisor by #Seahawks team staff. Adams yelled and pointed. Eventually led to the Seattle locker room without his helmet— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 3, 2023
Injured on the 10th play of his return, Giants QB Daniel Jones’ knee to Adams’ helmet pic.twitter.com/2RyHBirB1K
Update: Adams is being taken back to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion.
Jamal Adams being evaluated for a concussion. He can not catch a break.— Judy Battista (@judybattista) October 3, 2023
Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams was able to play for the first time in over in a year and it looks like he may be done for the day after taking a knee to the head from Daniel Jones early on Monday Night Football. He has been taken to the medical tent.
Adams had already made a strong play early in the game with a stout hit on WR Parris Campbell before making another play against Jones, which likely will end his ability to play in this game.
Jamal Adams is so back. pic.twitter.com/LwdOIgSeTH— Sami ON Tap (@SamiOnTap) October 3, 2023
The Seahawks safety had been out over a year due to a torn quadriceps tendon which was a difficult injury for Adams. He reportedly thought about retirement after so many injuries over the last three years.