Safety Jamal Adams out with concussion in Week 4 vs. Giants

Update: Adams has been ruled out with a concussion. He was obviously angry about being ruled out after hearing his diagnosis.

Jamal Adams being separated from the NFL red-cap concussion advisor by #Seahawks team staff. Adams yelled and pointed. Eventually led to the Seattle locker room without his helmet



Injured on the 10th play of his return, Giants QB Daniel Jones’ knee to Adams’ helmet pic.twitter.com/2RyHBirB1K — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 3, 2023

Update: Adams is being taken back to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion.

Jamal Adams being evaluated for a concussion. He can not catch a break. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) October 3, 2023

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams was able to play for the first time in over in a year and it looks like he may be done for the day after taking a knee to the head from Daniel Jones early on Monday Night Football. He has been taken to the medical tent.

Adams had already made a strong play early in the game with a stout hit on WR Parris Campbell before making another play against Jones, which likely will end his ability to play in this game.

Jamal Adams is so back. pic.twitter.com/LwdOIgSeTH — Sami ON Tap (@SamiOnTap) October 3, 2023

The Seahawks safety had been out over a year due to a torn quadriceps tendon which was a difficult injury for Adams. He reportedly thought about retirement after so many injuries over the last three years.