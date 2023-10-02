Best bye week replacements for TEs David Njoku, Gerald Everett, Noah Fant

Finding a suitable tight end in fantasy football is a challenge in itself. That obstacle only gets tougher in Week 5 as the first bye week impacts fantasy managers of David Njoku, Gerald Everett, and Noah Fant. These are just a few notable names that will be off the schedule on Sunday, but thankfully, we have a few viable options in case you need a plug-in solution in Week 5.

Week 5 byes: Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tyler Higbee vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Puka Nacua may be stealing the headlines in Los Angeles, but Higbee has been solid for the Rams as well. The veteran tight end is coming off back-to-back double-digit fantasy performances and is averaging a respectable 8.9 PPR fantasy points through four games. He’ll face an Eagles defense that has had trouble defending tight ends, as they allow 12.2 fantasy points and 62.3 yards per game to the position.

Zach Ertz vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Ertz is coming off an encouraging 11.3 PPR fantasy performance in Week 5, as he finished with six receptions for 53 yards against the 49ers’ vaunted defense. He’ll have a bit of a softer matchup against the struggling 1-4 Bengals, who are giving up 9.5 fantasy points and 55.0 receiving yards per game to opposing tight ends. Chigoziem Okonkwo finished with three receptions for an average of 9.7 yards per catch against Cincinnati in Week 4, which bodes well for Ertz’s chances on Sunday.

Dalton Schultz vs. Atlanta Falcons

Schultz had been fantasy-irrelevant for much of the first three weeks of the season, and then the veteran tight end burst onto the scene in Houston’s Week 4 win. Against the Steelers, Schultz caught three passes for a season-high 42 yards and his first receiving touchdown of the season. Can he keep the positive momentum going on Sunday?

The odds are in his favor, as he’ll face a Falcons defense that is giving up the fourth-most fantasy points per game (9.2) and one that has been gashed by tight ends already this season. Evan Engram finished with seven receptions for 59 yards against this defense last week, and Sam LaPorta totaled 84 yards and a touchdown just two weeks ago against the Falcons.