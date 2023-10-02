Best bye week replacements for RBs Austin Ekeler, Kenneth Walker III, Jerome Ford

The first bye week of the 2023 NFL season has finally arrived, and there’s no shortage of notable names that will be forced out of lineups for Week 5. Austin Ekeler, Kenneth Walker III, and Jerome Ford are a few RB1s that you may be counting on week-to-week, but now, it necessitates finding an ample replacement.

We have a few running backs that should help keep you afloat in case you’re in need of a bye-week replacement on Sunday.

Week 5 byes: Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brian Robinson Jr. vs. Chicago Bears

Thursday Night Football matchups aren’t always the most appealing, but you have to make an exception when going up against the Bears' defense. Chicago is giving up the second-most fantasy points per game to running backs (29.7) while getting gashed 100.0 yards per game on the ground through four weeks.

Robinson is coming off a 13.1 PPR fantasy performance last week but should capitalize on the short week as Washington’s RB1.

David Montgomery vs. Carolina Panthers

Look away Jahmyr Gibbs fantasy managers, because Montgomery could be in for another big performance in Week 5. It may not be on par with his 34.1 PPR fantasy performance last week, but he has an incredibly soft matchup against Carolina, who is giving up the third-most fantasy points per game (28.9) to opposing running backs.

They’re also allowing 114.7 yards per game to the position, which ranks sixth-most in the league through four weeks.

Gus Edwards vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Edwards is averaging just 7.4 PPR fantasy points through four weeks, but the right matchup can always provide a much-needed jolt. The Ravens’ tailback will face a Steelers defense that is giving up 22.4 fantasy points per game to the position, which ranks firmly within the top five. While Lamar Jackson always presents a threat to steal rushing opportunities from Edwards, the presence of T.J. Watt and Pittsburgh’s pass rush could actually work in Edwards’ favor as they hope to keep the Steelers honest in the trenches.