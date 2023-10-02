Which NFL teams are in the lead to draft Caleb Williams in 2023

When the 2024 NFL Draft arrives in April, there’ll be no surprise as to who hears their name called with the No. 1 overall pick. USC quarterback Caleb Williams, so long as he declares for the draft, is the heavy favorite to be taken off the board first. With nearly a quarter of the NFL regular season in the books, all eyes will be on which franchise has the best odds to draft Williams as the new face of their franchise.

The Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, and Minnesota Vikings are all among the leading contenders to land the No. 1 overall pick, and each has an interesting quarterback situation to monitor.

For the Bears, former first-rounder Justin Fields seems to be frustrated with how he’s being used by Chicago’s coaching staff. He did just have his best passing game ever in Week 4, but the team still managed to lose.

The Raiders are very much in need of a replacement for Jimmy Garoppolo. Meanwhile in Minnesota, pairing All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson with Williams could form a dynamic tandem for the future, and the timing could align given Kirk Cousins’ impending free agency.

The Broncos have too much invested i Russell Wilson to just cut bait, and they did just come from wayback to beat the Bears. We’ll see if Sean Payton and company can turn things around.

Here’s the draft order for the top 10 teams. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon.