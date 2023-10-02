Notable absent players during Week 5 byes

With four weeks of the NFL season in the books, it’s time for fantasy football managers to shift their rosters in light of bye weeks. For Week 5, the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will all be off the schedule. That means more than a few notable names, such as quarterback Justin Herbert and wide receiver Mike Evans, will be out of fantasy managers lineups for the coming week.

There’s never a better time to plan ahead, either by scouring the waiver wire for an advantageous matchup or by elevating that one bench player on your roster that you drafted for this moment.

Here are the teams on bye in Week 5 and notable fantasy football players for each.

Cleveland Browns

QB: Deshaun Watson

RB: Jerome Ford, Kareem Hunt

WR: Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore

TE: David Njoku

K: Dustin Hopkins

Los Angeles Chargers

QB: Justin Herbert

RB: Austin Ekeler, Joshua Kelley

WR: Keenan Allen, Joshua Palmer, Quentin Johnston

TE: Gerald Everett, Donald Parham

K: Cameron Dicker

Seattle Seahawks

QB: Geno Smith

RB: Kenneth Walker III

WR: D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba

TE: Noah Fant

K: Jason Meyers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

QB: Baker Mayfield

RB: Rachaad White

WR: Mike Evans, Chris Godwin

TE: Cade Otton

K: Chase McLaughlin