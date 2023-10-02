Notable absent players during Week 5 byes

With four weeks of the NFL season in the books, it’s time for fantasy football managers to shift their rosters in light of bye weeks. For Week 5, the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will all be off the schedule. That means more than a few notable names, such as quarterback Justin Herbert and wide receiver Mike Evans, will be out of fantasy managers lineups for the coming week.
There’s never a better time to plan ahead, either by scouring the waiver wire for an advantageous matchup or by elevating that one bench player on your roster that you drafted for this moment.
Here are the teams on bye in Week 5 and notable fantasy football players for each.
Cleveland Browns
QB: Deshaun Watson
RB: Jerome Ford, Kareem Hunt
WR: Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore
TE: David Njoku
K: Dustin Hopkins
Los Angeles Chargers
QB: Justin Herbert
RB: Austin Ekeler, Joshua Kelley
WR: Keenan Allen, Joshua Palmer, Quentin Johnston
TE: Gerald Everett, Donald Parham
K: Cameron Dicker
Seattle Seahawks
QB: Geno Smith
RB: Kenneth Walker III
WR: D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba
TE: Noah Fant
K: Jason Meyers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
QB: Baker Mayfield
RB: Rachaad White
WR: Mike Evans, Chris Godwin
TE: Cade Otton
K: Chase McLaughlin