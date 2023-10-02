 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Notable absent players during Week 5 byes

The NFL is through the quarter mark, which means we are into bye weeks. The Browns, Buccaneers, Chargers, and Seahawks players will be sidelined in Week 5. We break down the fantasy implications.

By Pete Hernandez
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 01: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers throws a pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of the game at SoFi Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

With four weeks of the NFL season in the books, it’s time for fantasy football managers to shift their rosters in light of bye weeks. For Week 5, the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will all be off the schedule. That means more than a few notable names, such as quarterback Justin Herbert and wide receiver Mike Evans, will be out of fantasy managers lineups for the coming week.

There’s never a better time to plan ahead, either by scouring the waiver wire for an advantageous matchup or by elevating that one bench player on your roster that you drafted for this moment.

Here are the teams on bye in Week 5 and notable fantasy football players for each.

Cleveland Browns

QB: Deshaun Watson
RB: Jerome Ford, Kareem Hunt
WR: Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore
TE: David Njoku
K: Dustin Hopkins

Los Angeles Chargers

QB: Justin Herbert
RB: Austin Ekeler, Joshua Kelley
WR: Keenan Allen, Joshua Palmer, Quentin Johnston
TE: Gerald Everett, Donald Parham
K: Cameron Dicker

Seattle Seahawks

QB: Geno Smith
RB: Kenneth Walker III
WR: D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba
TE: Noah Fant
K: Jason Meyers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

QB: Baker Mayfield
RB: Rachaad White
WR: Mike Evans, Chris Godwin
TE: Cade Otton
K: Chase McLaughlin

More From DraftKings Network