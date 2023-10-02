Opening odds for 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship

The Ryder Cup has wrapped up, and Europe took back the trophy in Rome, which they will have for the next two years until the teams meet again at Bethpage in 2025. But golf goes on — yes, even for some Ryder Cup participants. Ludvig Aberg, a member of the winning Ryder Cup team, enters as the favorite for this week’s Sanderson Farms Championship.
Aberg comes in with +1000 odds to win this week at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi. Eric Cole follows at +2000, with Stephan Jaeger and Keith Mitchell installed at +2200. Emiliano Grillo enters at +2500.
Last year, Mackenzie Hughes won at Sanderson Farms in a playoff over Sepp Straka. The tournament has been decided by either one stroke or a playoff in each of the last four years.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship, which tees off Thursday, October 5. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
2023 Sanderson Farms Championship Opening Odds
|Golfer
|Odds to Win
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Ludvig Aberg
|+1000
|+275
|+140
|Eric Cole
|+2000
|+450
|+240
|Stephan Jaeger
|+2200
|+550
|+275
|Keith Mitchell
|+2200
|+550
|+260
|Emiliano Grillo
|+2500
|+600
|+300
|S.H. Kim
|+3000
|+650
|+330
|Lucas Herbert
|+3000
|+700
|+360
|Garrick Higgo
|+3500
|+800
|+360
|Alex Smalley
|+3500
|+800
|+400
|Mark Hubbard
|+4000
|+900
|+400
|Beau Hossler
|+4000
|+900
|+400
|Alex Noren
|+4000
|+900
|+450
|Adam Svensson
|+4000
|+900
|+400
|Tom Hoge
|+4500
|+900
|+450
|Sam Ryder
|+4500
|+1000
|+500
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+4500
|+1000
|+450
|K.H. Lee
|+4500
|+1000
|+450
|Doug Ghim
|+4500
|+900
|+450
|Luke List
|+5000
|+1100
|+500
|Lee Hodges
|+5000
|+1100
|+500
|Kevin Streelman
|+5000
|+1000
|+500
|Hayden Buckley
|+5000
|+1000
|+500
|Davis Thompson
|+5000
|+1100
|+500
|Ben Griffin
|+5000
|+1100
|+500
|Akshay Bhatia
|+5000
|+1100
|+500
|Sam Stevens
|+5500
|+1100
|+550
|Peter Kuest
|+5500
|+1200
|+600
|Dylan Wu
|+5500
|+1200
|+550
|Davis Riley
|+5500
|+1200
|+550
|Callum Tarren
|+5500
|+1200
|+550
|Nick Hardy
|+6000
|+1200
|+600
|Nicholas Lindheim
|+6000
|+1200
|+600
|Kevin Yu
|+6000
|+1200
|+600
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+6000
|+1200
|+600
|Brandon Wu
|+6000
|+1200
|+600
|Cameron Champ
|+6500
|+1400
|+650
|Nate Lashley
|+7000
|+1400
|+650
|Chez Reavie
|+7000
|+1400
|+650
|Webb Simpson
|+7500
|+1400
|+700
|Sam Bennett
|+7500
|+1600
|+700
|MJ Daffue
|+7500
|+1600
|+750
|David Lipsky
|+7500
|+1400
|+650
|Ryan Palmer
|+8000
|+1600
|+750
|Peter Malnati
|+8000
|+1600
|+750
|Greyson Sigg
|+8000
|+1600
|+750
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+8000
|+1800
|+800
|Chad Ramey
|+8000
|+1600
|+750
|C.T. Pan
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Andrew Novak
|+8000
|+1800
|+750
|Will Gordon
|+9000
|+1800
|+850
|Trey Mullinax
|+9000
|+2000
|+850
|Scott Stallings
|+9000
|+1800
|+850
|Chesson Hadley
|+9000
|+1800
|+800
|Vince Whaley
|+10000
|+2000
|+900
|Matt NeSmith
|+10000
|+2000
|+850
|Martin Laird
|+10000
|+2000
|+850
|Harry Hall
|+10000
|+2000
|+900
|Carson Young
|+10000
|+2000
|+850
|Tyler Duncan
|+11000
|+2200
|+1000
|Troy Merritt
|+11000
|+2200
|+900
|Matti Schmid
|+11000
|+2200
|+1000
|Ben Martin
|+11000
|+2200
|+1000
|Zac Blair
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|Ryan Gerard
|+13000
|+2800
|+1200
|Robby Shelton
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|Patton Kizzire
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|Lanto Griffin
|+13000
|+2800
|+1200
|Justin Lower
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|Joel Dahmen
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|Jimmy Walker
|+13000
|+2800
|+1100
|Aaron Baddeley
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|Zecheng Dou
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|Seung-Yul Noh
|+15000
|+3500
|+1200
|Ryan Moore
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|Charley Hoffman
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|Austin Smotherman
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|Russell Knox
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Henrik Norlander
|+18000
|+3500
|+1400
|Doc Redman
|+18000
|+3500
|+1400
|Carl Yuan
|+18000
|+3500
|+1600
|Adam Long
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Trevor Cone
|+20000
|+4000
|+1600
|Ross Steelman
|+20000
|+4000
|+1600
|Brice Garnett
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Brandt Snedeker
|+20000
|+4000
|+1600
|Tano Goya
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Scott Piercy
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Scott Harrington
|+25000
|+5000
|+2000
|Satoshi Kodaira
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Ryan Armour
|+25000
|+5000
|+1800
|Kramer Hickok
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Kevin Tway
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Kevin Roy
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Kevin Kisner
|+25000
|+5000
|+2000
|Kevin Chappell
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Ben Taylor
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Augusto Nunez
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Sean O'Hair
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Robert Streb
|+30000
|+5500
|+2200
|Richy Werenski
|+30000
|+6000
|+2200
|Matthias Schwab
|+30000
|+6000
|+2200
|Kelly Kraft
|+30000
|+5500
|+2200
|Jason Dufner
|+30000
|+5500
|+2200
|Harry Higgs
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Harrison Endycott
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Hank Lebioda
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Cody Gribble
|+30000
|+5500
|+2200
|Chris Stroud
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Cameron Percy
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Brent Grant
|+30000
|+6000
|+2200
|William McGirt
|+35000
|+6500
|+2500
|Tyson Alexander
|+35000
|+7000
|+2500
|Jonathan Byrd
|+35000
|+6500
|+2500
|Austin Cook
|+35000
|+7000
|+2500
|Wesley Bryan
|+40000
|+8000
|+3000
|Sung Kang
|+40000
|+7500
|+2800
|Scott Brown
|+40000
|+7500
|+2800
|Kyle Westmoreland
|+40000
|+8000
|+3000
|Andrew Landry
|+40000
|+7500
|+2800
|Ryan Brehm
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|Martin Trainer
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|Jonas Blixt
|+50000
|+10000
|+3500
|D.J. Trahan
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|Camilo Villegas
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|Paul Haley II
|+60000
|+11000
|+4000
|Dylan Frittelli
|+60000
|+10000
|+4000
|Brandon Matthews
|+60000
|+11000
|+4000
|Trevor Werbylo
|+80000
|+13000
|+5000
|Michael Gligic
|+80000
|+15000
|+5500
|Max McGreevy
|+80000
|+15000
|+5000
|Jim Herman
|+80000
|+15000
|+5500
|Brian Stuard
|+100000
|+20000
|+7000
|Brian Gay
|+100000
|+18000
|+6500
|Nick Watney
|+150000
|+30000
|+9000
|Ben Crane
|+150000
|+25000
|+8000
|Ricky Barnes
|+250000
|+40000
|+18000
|Fred Biondi
|+250000
|+40000
|+20000
|Ford Clegg
|+250000
|+40000
|+25000
|Greg Sonnier
|+500000
|+50000
|+30000