Opening odds for 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship

The Ryder Cup has wrapped up, and Europe took back the trophy in Rome, which they will have for the next two years until the teams meet again at Bethpage in 2025. But golf goes on — yes, even for some Ryder Cup participants. Ludvig Aberg, a member of the winning Ryder Cup team, enters as the favorite for this week’s Sanderson Farms Championship.

Aberg comes in with +1000 odds to win this week at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi. Eric Cole follows at +2000, with Stephan Jaeger and Keith Mitchell installed at +2200. Emiliano Grillo enters at +2500.

Last year, Mackenzie Hughes won at Sanderson Farms in a playoff over Sepp Straka. The tournament has been decided by either one stroke or a playoff in each of the last four years.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship, which tees off Thursday, October 5. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.