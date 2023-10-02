 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Opening odds for 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship

The field is set for the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA TOUR.

By Grace McDermott
Ludvig Åberg of Europe during the singles matches on the final day of the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy. Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images

The Ryder Cup has wrapped up, and Europe took back the trophy in Rome, which they will have for the next two years until the teams meet again at Bethpage in 2025. But golf goes on — yes, even for some Ryder Cup participants. Ludvig Aberg, a member of the winning Ryder Cup team, enters as the favorite for this week’s Sanderson Farms Championship.

Aberg comes in with +1000 odds to win this week at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi. Eric Cole follows at +2000, with Stephan Jaeger and Keith Mitchell installed at +2200. Emiliano Grillo enters at +2500.

Last year, Mackenzie Hughes won at Sanderson Farms in a playoff over Sepp Straka. The tournament has been decided by either one stroke or a playoff in each of the last four years.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship, which tees off Thursday, October 5. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 Sanderson Farms Championship Opening Odds

Golfer Odds to Win Top 5 Top 10
Golfer Odds to Win Top 5 Top 10
Ludvig Aberg +1000 +275 +140
Eric Cole +2000 +450 +240
Stephan Jaeger +2200 +550 +275
Keith Mitchell +2200 +550 +260
Emiliano Grillo +2500 +600 +300
S.H. Kim +3000 +650 +330
Lucas Herbert +3000 +700 +360
Garrick Higgo +3500 +800 +360
Alex Smalley +3500 +800 +400
Mark Hubbard +4000 +900 +400
Beau Hossler +4000 +900 +400
Alex Noren +4000 +900 +450
Adam Svensson +4000 +900 +400
Tom Hoge +4500 +900 +450
Sam Ryder +4500 +1000 +500
Mackenzie Hughes +4500 +1000 +450
K.H. Lee +4500 +1000 +450
Doug Ghim +4500 +900 +450
Luke List +5000 +1100 +500
Lee Hodges +5000 +1100 +500
Kevin Streelman +5000 +1000 +500
Hayden Buckley +5000 +1000 +500
Davis Thompson +5000 +1100 +500
Ben Griffin +5000 +1100 +500
Akshay Bhatia +5000 +1100 +500
Sam Stevens +5500 +1100 +550
Peter Kuest +5500 +1200 +600
Dylan Wu +5500 +1200 +550
Davis Riley +5500 +1200 +550
Callum Tarren +5500 +1200 +550
Nick Hardy +6000 +1200 +600
Nicholas Lindheim +6000 +1200 +600
Kevin Yu +6000 +1200 +600
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +6000 +1200 +600
Brandon Wu +6000 +1200 +600
Cameron Champ +6500 +1400 +650
Nate Lashley +7000 +1400 +650
Chez Reavie +7000 +1400 +650
Webb Simpson +7500 +1400 +700
Sam Bennett +7500 +1600 +700
MJ Daffue +7500 +1600 +750
David Lipsky +7500 +1400 +650
Ryan Palmer +8000 +1600 +750
Peter Malnati +8000 +1600 +750
Greyson Sigg +8000 +1600 +750
Erik Van Rooyen +8000 +1800 +800
Chad Ramey +8000 +1600 +750
C.T. Pan +8000 +1600 +700
Andrew Novak +8000 +1800 +750
Will Gordon +9000 +1800 +850
Trey Mullinax +9000 +2000 +850
Scott Stallings +9000 +1800 +850
Chesson Hadley +9000 +1800 +800
Vince Whaley +10000 +2000 +900
Matt NeSmith +10000 +2000 +850
Martin Laird +10000 +2000 +850
Harry Hall +10000 +2000 +900
Carson Young +10000 +2000 +850
Tyler Duncan +11000 +2200 +1000
Troy Merritt +11000 +2200 +900
Matti Schmid +11000 +2200 +1000
Ben Martin +11000 +2200 +1000
Zac Blair +13000 +2500 +1100
Ryan Gerard +13000 +2800 +1200
Robby Shelton +13000 +2500 +1100
Patton Kizzire +13000 +2500 +1100
Lanto Griffin +13000 +2800 +1200
Justin Lower +13000 +2500 +1100
Joel Dahmen +13000 +2500 +1100
Jimmy Walker +13000 +2800 +1100
Aaron Baddeley +13000 +2500 +1100
Zecheng Dou +15000 +3000 +1200
Seung-Yul Noh +15000 +3500 +1200
Ryan Moore +15000 +3000 +1200
Charley Hoffman +15000 +3000 +1200
Austin Smotherman +15000 +3000 +1200
Russell Knox +18000 +3500 +1200
Henrik Norlander +18000 +3500 +1400
Doc Redman +18000 +3500 +1400
Carl Yuan +18000 +3500 +1600
Adam Long +18000 +3500 +1200
Trevor Cone +20000 +4000 +1600
Ross Steelman +20000 +4000 +1600
Brice Garnett +20000 +3500 +1400
Brandt Snedeker +20000 +4000 +1600
Tano Goya +25000 +4500 +1800
Scott Piercy +25000 +4000 +1600
Scott Harrington +25000 +5000 +2000
Satoshi Kodaira +25000 +4500 +1800
Ryan Armour +25000 +5000 +1800
Kramer Hickok +25000 +4000 +1600
Kevin Tway +25000 +4000 +1600
Kevin Roy +25000 +4000 +1600
Kevin Kisner +25000 +5000 +2000
Kevin Chappell +25000 +4500 +1800
Ben Taylor +25000 +4500 +1800
Augusto Nunez +25000 +4500 +1800
Sean O'Hair +30000 +5500 +2000
Robert Streb +30000 +5500 +2200
Richy Werenski +30000 +6000 +2200
Matthias Schwab +30000 +6000 +2200
Kelly Kraft +30000 +5500 +2200
Jason Dufner +30000 +5500 +2200
Harry Higgs +30000 +5000 +2000
Harrison Endycott +30000 +5500 +2000
Hank Lebioda +30000 +5500 +2000
Cody Gribble +30000 +5500 +2200
Chris Stroud +30000 +5500 +2000
Cameron Percy +30000 +5000 +2000
Brent Grant +30000 +6000 +2200
William McGirt +35000 +6500 +2500
Tyson Alexander +35000 +7000 +2500
Jonathan Byrd +35000 +6500 +2500
Austin Cook +35000 +7000 +2500
Wesley Bryan +40000 +8000 +3000
Sung Kang +40000 +7500 +2800
Scott Brown +40000 +7500 +2800
Kyle Westmoreland +40000 +8000 +3000
Andrew Landry +40000 +7500 +2800
Ryan Brehm +50000 +9000 +3500
Martin Trainer +50000 +9000 +3500
Jonas Blixt +50000 +10000 +3500
D.J. Trahan +50000 +9000 +3500
Camilo Villegas +50000 +9000 +3500
Paul Haley II +60000 +11000 +4000
Dylan Frittelli +60000 +10000 +4000
Brandon Matthews +60000 +11000 +4000
Trevor Werbylo +80000 +13000 +5000
Michael Gligic +80000 +15000 +5500
Max McGreevy +80000 +15000 +5000
Jim Herman +80000 +15000 +5500
Brian Stuard +100000 +20000 +7000
Brian Gay +100000 +18000 +6500
Nick Watney +150000 +30000 +9000
Ben Crane +150000 +25000 +8000
Ricky Barnes +250000 +40000 +18000
Fred Biondi +250000 +40000 +20000
Ford Clegg +250000 +40000 +25000
Greg Sonnier +500000 +50000 +30000

More From DraftKings Network