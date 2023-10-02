Who’s improving, who’s falling in Super Bowl 58 odds after Week 4

As Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season comes to a close, we take a look at how this week’s performances affected each team’s Super Bowl outlook.

Who had the best Week 4 performance?

The Buffalo Bills and the Dallas Cowboys put together the top performances of Week 4. For the Bills, containing an offense that scored 70 points just one week before was no easy feat, but not only did they do it — they put up 48 points of their own. Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs are finding their rhythm.

The Cowboys lost in Week 3, but in each of their three wins this season, they haven’t just beaten their opponents — they’ve dominated them. A 38-3 win over this Patriots team was yet another statement, and we can expect this Dallas team to keep on rolling.

How do we rank the two 4-0 teams?

The Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers are the only two undefeated teams remaining after Week 4. The Niners have wins over the Steelers, Rams, Giants, and Cardinals, and the Eagles have wins over the Patriots, Vikings, Buccaneers, and Commanders. The Niners have outscored their opponents 125-58, and the Eagles have outscored their opponents 118-90 — a much closer divide.

The Niners have been more dominant on defense than the Eagles have. After Philadelphia’s close call in overtime against Washington on Sunday, the Niners come first in overall rankings.

Who are the worst division leaders?

The Buccaneers are on shaky ground as the leaders of the NFC South — despite their 3-1 record, it always feels like the other shoe is about to drop. The Ravens are interesting atop the AFC North — they lucked out this week with Deshaun Watson on the bench with an injury, and could just as easily be 2-2.

And then, we have the AFC South, a four-way tie of 2-2 records. Can we count all of them as the worst division leaders?

Here’s a full list of Super Bowl 58 odds heading into Week 5, and how they compare with the opening numbers, Week 1, and last week. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.