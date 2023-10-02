Tight ends to add on fantasy football waiver wire in Week 5 of 2023 NFL season

As Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season wraps up, we take a look ahead to Week 5. With four teams on a bye week this coming weekend, fantasy managers may find themselves looking for a tight end on the waiver wire. Here are some of our favorite picks for the week ahead who may be available to pick up.

Fantasy football waiver wire: TE pickups for Week 5

Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys

Rostership: 24.1%

Ferguson had seven receptions for 77 yards in Week 4, adding up 14.7 fantasy points. This is the second time this season that he has hit double digits in fantasy points, and he has seen his receptions and yardage consistently increase in each week over the first month of the season. As Dak Prescott grows comfortable targeting Ferguson more often, he’s a great option to add at tight end. The Cowboys face the 49ers in Week 5.

Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rostership: 1.7%

Otton earned 10.3 fantasy points against the Saints this week, marking his second 10-point performance of the season. He also grabbed his first touchdown of the season. Otton has been a consistent target for Baker Mayfield in a Bucs offense that has been more pass-friendly than many expected ahead of the season. The Buccaneers have a bye in Week 5.

Durham Smythe, Miami Dolphins

Rostership: 1.1%

This Dolphins offense is good for just about everyone on it. Smythe had four receptions for 41 yards this week — while he may not be a consistent starter on your fantasy team, he’s a great bench or streamer option at tight end. He’s part of a pass-heavy offense and consistently sees multiple receptions each game. The Dolphins face the Giants in Week 5.

Jonnu Smith, Atlanta Falcons

Rostership: 0.4%

Smith had a huge day for the Falcons on Sunday, grabbing six receptions for 95 yards. He added up a season-high 15.5 fantasy points. Smith has been a fairly consistent target for QB Desmond Ridder this season, but after this performance, the Falcons may be ready to up his usage in the passing game. The Falcons play the Texans in Week 5.