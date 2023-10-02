Wide receivers to add on fantasy football waiver wire in Week 5 of 2023 NFL season

As Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season wraps up, we take a look ahead to Week 5. For fantasy managers who were disappointed in their wide receivers’ production this week, or saw a starting WR leave with an injury: we’ll take you through some of our favorite waiver wire picks for the week ahead. Here are a few WRs that may be available to claim.

Fantasy football waiver wire: WR pickups for Week 5

Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers

Rostership: 33.9%

The Packers had a slow start against Detroit in Week 4, but Romeo Doubs had a big week. He led the team in receiving yards, catching nine passes and adding up 95 yards. This marks the third game of the season that Doubs has surpassed the 18-point mark for his fantasy managers. The Packers take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5.

Josh Reynolds, Detroit Lions

Rostership: 28%

Reynolds also had a big Thursday night. He was limited with a groin injury in Week 3, but got back on track in Week 4 with three receptions for 69 yards. He earned 23.6 fantasy points in Week 2, and if he can return to that production, Reynolds should be an automatic starter. However, he had to make do with 9.9 fantasy points on Sunday. The Lions face the Carolina Panthers in Week 5.

Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers

Rostership: 22.4%

Reed is also doing well for the Packers and followed Doubs on Thursday with three receptions for 55 yards. He added 10.5 fantasy points this week — not his season high, which came in Week 2 with 19.7, but a slight improvement from last week’s 9.9 points. We can expect Reed to continue to see a high proportion of targets from Jordan Love.

Deven Thompkins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rostership: 0.2%

Thompkins scored his first touchdown of the season this week and had the second-most receptions and receiving yards in the Bucs’ win over the Panthers. He finished the day with 15.6 fantasy points. While it’s hard to say whether this was a one-off fluke or if Thompkins is going to continue to be worked into the receiving rotation, he’s certainly someone to keep an eye on. The Bucs have a bye in Week 5.