Running backs to add on fantasy football waiver wire in Week 5 of 2023 NFL season

As Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season wraps up, we take a look ahead to Week 5. For fantasy managers who were disappointed in their running backs’ production this week, or saw a starting RB leave the field with an injury: we’ll take you through some of our favorite waiver wire picks for the week ahead. Here are a few RBs that may be available to claim.

Fantasy football waiver wire: RB pickups for Week 5

Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers

Rostership: 18.2%

Hubbard is splitting carries with Miles Sanders — he had 14 carries and two receptions to Sanders’ 13 carries and three receptions in Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and played more snaps than Sanders. The Panthers face the Detroit Lions in Week 5.

Hubbard might be a good option as a streamer if your starter has a bye week or is injured. He had 10 fantasy points in Week 2, 2.4 in Week 3, and 7.3 in Week 4. The Panthers aren’t afraid to incorporate him into the passing game, as well.

Latavius Murray, Buffalo Bills

Rostership: 3.7%

Murray is playing behind James Cook but has emerged as a third-down and two-minute drill option for the Bills. He scored a touchdown in Weeks 2 and 3, and while he didn’t in Week 4, he finished with 32 yards on the ground and another 24 in the air. He played in 19 snaps compared to Cook’s 23.

The Bills take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London in Week 5. Murray had 11.1 fantasy points in Week 2, 9.1 in Week 3, and 7.6 in Week 4.

Jaleel McLaughlin, Denver Broncos

Rostership: 0.5%

McLaughlin had a major day for the Broncos, leading the team in carries and rushing yards after Javonte Williams left the game with an injury. He had seven carries for 72 rushing yards and added three receptions for 32 yards and a touchdown. If the Broncos continue to work him into the rotation like they did this week, McLaughlin could be a sneaky big earner. He finished the day with 19.4 fantasy points. However, if Williams returns soon, McLaughlin may be relegated back to the sidelines.

The Broncos face the New York Jets in Week 5.