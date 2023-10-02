Quarterbacks to add on fantasy football waiver wire in Week 5 of 2023 NFL season

Following a wild Week 4 of NFL action, several quarterbacks have emerged as notable names in the fantasy football conversation. In the sections below, we’ll highlight which of quarterbacks might deserve a place on your team as we approach Week 5.

Fantasy football waiver wire: QB pickups for Week 5

C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

Rostership: 30.7% in ESPN leagues

The Texans are quietly building momentum with back-to-back wins against at Jacksonville Jaguars and the Pittsburgh Steelers respectively. Stroud, after a tough NFL debut at the Baltimore Ravens, has been impressive for Houston. He has delivered 21+ fantasy points in each of the last three games. In his latest performance against Pittsburgh, he racked up 306 passing yards and two touchdowns without throwing an interception. In fact, he’s yet to record an INT this season. As the Texans plan to rely on their passing game for the remainder of the season, Stroud seems more than ready to rise to the occasion.

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rostership: 12.7% in ESPN leagues

Before the season began, there was much debate about whether Mayfield or Kyle Trask would be the starting quarterback for Tampa Bay. Now, Mayfield has not only justified himself as the starter but is also making a compelling case for your fantasy lineups.

The former Heisman Trophy winner had respectable performances in his first few games with the Bucs. However, he truly broke out in Week 4, racking up 23 fantasy points against the formidable New Orleans Saints defense. While Mayfield and the Bucs will be on a bye in Week 5, he could offer significant fantasy value as the season goes on.

Sam Howell, Washington Commanders

Rostership: 9% in ESPN leagues

Howell struggled significantly in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills, managing only 0.6 fantasy points and throwing four interceptions. However, the Commanders’ QB made a nice comeback in Week 4 despite facing a tough Philadelphia Eagles defense. Howell delivered 290 passing yards and a touchdown without any interceptions while adding six rushing attempts for 40 yards in the overtime loss. This performance posted him at 19.6 fantasy points despite the overtime loss.

Impressively, Howell has scored more than 19 fantasy points in two of his past three games. Up next, he’ll face a Chicago Bears defense that has given up the 5th most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season.