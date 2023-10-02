NFL weather forecast for Week 4 Monday Night Football, what it means for fantasy and betting

Week 4 of the NFL season wraps up on Monday night with a tilt between the Seattle Seahawks (2-1) heading east to take on the New York Giants (1-2) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tiebreaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Accuweather, among others.

Weather for Seahawks vs. Giants in Week 4 MNF

Forecast

Monday night looks like it will be quite a lovely fall evening in East Rutherford. The high temperature during the game will be up at 70 degrees when the game is slated to kickoff. It will progressively drop after that, hitting a low point of 57 at around 11 p.m.

There’s not much wind to take into consideration, with the highest possible wind gusts listed at just 7 MPH during the day. Once kickoff happens it’s even lighter wind, never cracking up 2 MPH.

There’s a very low chance of rain as well, with the highest point throughout the day still under a 10% chance.

Fantasy/betting implications

This is a nearly perfect night for football. The weather shouldn’t cause any disruption in the game.