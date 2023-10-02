Here’s how the public is betting Giants vs. Seahawks on Monday Night Football in Week 4

The New York Giants will host the Seattle Seahawks for Monday Night Football in Week 4 of the NFL season. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, October 2 with the game airing on ABC and ESPN.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Seahawks are favored by 2 points with an over/under of 47.5. Below, we’ll run through the betting splits for this matchup to glean insights as to how the public is betting on this game.

Monday Night Football betting splits

Giants vs. Seahawks

Spread: Seahawks -2

It appears that the public is siding with the Seahawks against the spread, as 76% of the betting tickets and 65% of the handle is backing Seattle -2.

Over/Under: 47.5

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, 57% of the betting tickets are siding with the under, but 65% of the betting money has been placed on the over.

Moneyline: Seahawks -135, Giants +114

The Seahawks have accounted for 74% of the betting tickets on the moneyline and 66% of the betting handle.