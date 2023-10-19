‘American Horror Story: Delicate’s’ part one finale stubs itself in trying to withhold too much for its own good

So, for all the American Horror Story: Delicate enthusiasts out there, let’s do a brief rundown going over some of the happenings before this part one finale. There’s Anna, an actress on the verge of superstardom and having her first child. But a wide range of weird things are going on in a world seemingly looking to make her choose between one or the other. She’s had a stillborn baby come back to life inside of her, and her husband isn’t privy to what’s going on and is close to a woman who looks like his deceased ex-wife. There are weird people either following Anna or watching her every move. Perhaps her publicist has her best intentions at heart, but probably not. Oh, we didn’t even get to the small door in the basement, the chanting and physical changes inside her.

Thank goodness “Preecher” is a precursor for this story to be continued later (whenever the studios decide to get it together and make a fair deal with the actors' guild) because many things need to be wrapped up to make a cohesive story. Some multi-generational things are going down, which ties the intro flashback involving Ms. Preecher and potentially Virginia together. As shown in the first part of “Vanishing Twin,” if you make a deal with the Ashleys (the devil, probably), you get fame/your wildest dreams granted in exchange for a child. This happens to a younger 25-year-old Preecher in Manhattan, where Dr. Hill and the Ashleys are present to take her baby during her budding designer career. Notice that you never see the baby at all.

Regarding Virginia, we still have to see how this ties in with her story concerning Dexter. In leaving the courthouse, she hears the same cackling Anna does later, along with four black-shrouded figures. Given the revelations we learn in this episode, one could potentially be Siobhan. The remaining person is still to be figured out (I think it may be too obvious to be Ivy). Dexter and his father are involved in this somehow, even though he completely denies it. Adeline’s death results from going rogue against this cabal or conspiracy. So, what does Dexter know, and how does Sonya potentially play a role in this? Why is he so inclined to be crappy to his mother and wife? Watching this is frustrating, given his line of thinking and even seeing Ivy for himself at one point.

Speaking of Ivy, other than the presto chango element to the picture Anna looks at, she’s nowhere to be found in “Preecher.” The event in “Rockabye” will make you think she’s working with Preecher and doesn’t want the baby born. However, getting more information about her intentions would have been nice. Anna needs somebody to confide in as the walls are closing in from all different angles. Finally, Roberts can break out of this distressed shell and stand up for herself. The strongest theme of the episode is one that has been echoed throughout this first part – where expectant mothers are not heard and are even asked to throw their ambitions to the side in the guise of family.

Anna can’t go to Siobhan, at least at first. With a new budding star, Babette (Taylor Richardson), under her wing and in the same Golden Globe category as Anna, she’ll be ready to scrap her if Anna doesn’t bear fruit. That’s the unfortunate drawbacks to showbiz – the ageism and always being on the lookout for the next up-and-comer. Even with their brief argument, Anna still takes the B-12 shots from Siobhan to drink (why would you do that?) Thankfully, she becomes more assertive when Dr. Hill doesn’t listen to her particular pain, Cora violates her, and she can coax out of Dexter that he thinks she’s crazy. It’s more lively than watching Dexter languish in confused looks and disbelief for an entire episode.

The Auteur was up for 11 Golden Globes, so I would love to know what it’s about. Hamish is in the same boat even though he directed it as a particular hired hand. Interestingly, Siobhan set this in motion even before Anna made any agreement, and it could loop around to Dexter’s family ties in the occult. Sonya also looks at the picture and creates an overture to Anna about being Adeline’s evil twin. Could it be that the dark forces at play killed Adeline and replaced her with Sonya to watch over things?

It’s unclear, and with the usual creepy images Delicate has shown so far, it’s not inclined to answer that. Siobhan finally asks Anna the question, and we see the result of saying yes to the tragic death of Babette. The lane for the Oscar is clear, but not so much for Anna and her bundle of joy. But with Anna being in the third trimester and unable to travel, will she even be able to accept the potential award?

Shows always need a hook when there’s a midseason finale for you to conquer up possibilities to stay invested. It’s commonplace, although it’s usually one or two plot points. However, there are a lot of open outliers to keep note of in anticipation of whenever part two comes around the bend. I understand keeping your cards close to the chest, but you have to show one or two for the eventual reveals to take shape.