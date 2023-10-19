What channel is Astros vs. Rangers ALCS Game 4 on and when does it start

What a difference a change of scenery makes. After dropping the first two games of this ALCS at home, the Houston Astros picked themselves up off the deck in a big way in Game 3, getting to Max Scherzer early and often in an 8-5 win over the Texas Rangers. Now this series is anyone’s game again, with first pitch of a crucial Game 4 set for 8:03 p.m. ET from Globe Life Park in Arlington. Houston will give the ball to righty Jose Urquidy (3-3, 5.29 ERA), while Texas goes with Andrew Heaney (10-6, 4.15) — with Dane Dunning likely to follow in a piggyback role.

Here are the details on how you can watch this matchup as well as the start time.

Astros vs. Rangers ALCS Game 4 TV Info

Game date: Thursday, Oct. 19

Game time: 8:03 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.