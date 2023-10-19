 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What channel is Astros vs. Rangers ALCS Game 4 on and when does it start

The Rangers host the Astros in Game 4 of this ALCS in the 2023 MLB Playoffs. We break down how to watch the game.

By Chris Landers
Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros celebrates with manager Dusty Baker after defeating the Texas Rangers in Game Three of the American League Championship Series at Globe Life Field on October 18, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

What a difference a change of scenery makes. After dropping the first two games of this ALCS at home, the Houston Astros picked themselves up off the deck in a big way in Game 3, getting to Max Scherzer early and often in an 8-5 win over the Texas Rangers. Now this series is anyone’s game again, with first pitch of a crucial Game 4 set for 8:03 p.m. ET from Globe Life Park in Arlington. Houston will give the ball to righty Jose Urquidy (3-3, 5.29 ERA), while Texas goes with Andrew Heaney (10-6, 4.15) — with Dane Dunning likely to follow in a piggyback role.

Here are the details on how you can watch this matchup as well as the start time.

Astros vs. Rangers ALCS Game 4 TV Info

Game date: Thursday, Oct. 19
Game time: 8:03 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

