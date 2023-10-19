How to watch Astros vs. Rangers in ALCS Game 4 via live stream on FS1

What a difference a change of scenery makes. After dropping the first two games of this ALCS at home, the Houston Astros picked themselves up off the deck in a big way in Game 3, getting to Max Scherzer early and often in an 8-5 win over the Texas Rangers. Now this series is anyone’s game again, with first pitch of a crucial Game 4 set for 8:03 p.m. ET from Globe Life Park in Arlington. Houston will give the ball to righty Jose Urquidy (3-3, 5.29 ERA), while Texas goes with Andrew Heaney (10-6, 4.15) — with Dane Dunning likely to follow in a piggyback role.

Not much went right for the Astros in Games 1 and 2, but they flipped the script on Wednesday night, finally getting their offense on track (two hits from Yordan Alvarez, three walks from Kyle Tucker and a homer from Jose Altuve) in support of another brilliant postseason performance from Cristian Javier. Houston’s backs are still against the wall here, but another win would snatch home-field advantage back and totally change the tenor of this series. Urquidy was excellent in his first start of these playoffs, allowing two runs over 5.2 innings in the ALDS clincher against the Twins last week.

The return of Max Scherzer did not go as planned for Texas, which — after playing from ahead in both of their wins in Houston — found themselves in a deep early hole that they couldn’t quite climb out of. The Rangers’ lack of pitching depth has been exposed a bit in a longer series, and we’ll see how well the Heaney/Dunning tandem works here after it was successful in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Orioles. Either way, Texas will certainly need more from the top of its order than it got on Wednesday night.

The Rangers enter as -120 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Houston at +100. The run total is set at 9.5.

Astros vs. Rangers ALCS Game 4 live stream

Pitchers: Jose Urquidy vs. Andrew Heaney

First pitch: 8:03 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App.