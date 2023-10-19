 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What channel is Phillies vs. Diamondbacks NLCS Game 3 on and when does it start

The Diamondbacks host the Phillies in Game 3 of this NLCS in the 2023 MLB Playoffs. We break down how to watch the game.

By Chris Landers

Trea Turner of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a first inning home run in front of Gabriel Moreno of the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game Two of the Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

After two resounding wins at Citizens Bank Park earlier this week, the Philadelphia Phillies look to put the hammer down on the Arizona Diamondbacks — and reach the doorstep of a second straight World Series berth — as the NLCS heads out west for Game 3 on Thursday evening. First pitch from Chase Field is set for 5:07 p.m. ET. Philly will send lefty Ranger Suarez (4-6, 4.18 ERA) to the mound, while the D-backs counter with rookie Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72) coming off a sensational start against the Dodgers in the NLDS.

The Phillies enter as -135 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Arizona at +114. The run total is set at 9.

Here are the details on how you can watch this matchup as well as the start time.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks NLCS Game 3 TV Info

Game date: Thursday, Oct. 19
Game time: 5:07 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS
Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS app

You can live stream the TBS game at Watch TBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to TBS If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

