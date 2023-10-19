What channel is Phillies vs. Diamondbacks NLCS Game 3 on and when does it start

After two resounding wins at Citizens Bank Park earlier this week, the Philadelphia Phillies look to put the hammer down on the Arizona Diamondbacks — and reach the doorstep of a second straight World Series berth — as the NLCS heads out west for Game 3 on Thursday evening. First pitch from Chase Field is set for 5:07 p.m. ET. Philly will send lefty Ranger Suarez (4-6, 4.18 ERA) to the mound, while the D-backs counter with rookie Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72) coming off a sensational start against the Dodgers in the NLDS.

The Phillies enter as -135 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Arizona at +114. The run total is set at 9.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks NLCS Game 3 TV Info

Game date: Thursday, Oct. 19

Game time: 5:07 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS app

You can live stream the TBS game at Watch TBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to TBS. If you don't have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.