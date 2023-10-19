How to watch Phillies vs. Diamondbacks in NLCS Game 3 via live stream on TBS

After two resounding wins at Citizens Bank Park earlier this week, the Philadelphia Phillies look to put the hammer down on the Arizona Diamondbacks — and reach the doorstep of a second straight World Series berth — as the NLCS heads out west for Game 3 on Thursday evening. First pitch from Chase Field is set for 5:07 p.m. ET. Philly will send lefty Ranger Suarez to the mound, while the D-backs counter with rookie Brandon Pfaadt coming off a sensational start against the Dodgers in the NLDS.

The Phils picked up right where they left off in the Division Series against Atlanta: Namely, hitting a ton of homers, getting great starting pitching and never, ever losing at home. Both Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola were sensational in Games 1 and 2, and now Philly will be hoping that Suarez can build off of two very effective starts against the Braves in the NLDS — and that this red-hot lineup can take their dinger magic with them on the road.

Arizona, on the other hand, have looked nothing like the team that ran the table against the Brewers and Dodgers to get to this point. Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly were hit early and often, and a top of the order that seemingly lived on base in the last two rounds has been stymied so far in this series. Pfaadt was brilliant over 4.2 scoreless innings against L.A. last time out, and the D-backs could really use another outing like that — and for presumptive NL Rookie of the Year Corbin Carroll to finally join the party.

The Phillies enter as -135 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Arizona at +114. The run total is set at 9.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks NLCS Game 3 live stream

Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Brandon Pfaadt

First pitch: 5:07 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS app

Moneyline odds: Phillies -135, Diamondbacks +114

You can live stream the TBS game at Watch TBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to TBS If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.