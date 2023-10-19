Seahawks WR misses practice Wednesday, Thursday ahead of Week 7 vs. Cardinals

The Seattle Seahawks will take on the Arizona Cardinals in an NFC West battle in Week 7. Seattle’s offense is dealing with some injuries, with the main focus being on top wide receiver D.K. Metcalf. He is dealing with both a rib and hip injury. It isn’t surprising to see the wideout on the report, as he usually gets rest on Wednesday, but the second day of no practice is concerning for his availability this weekend.

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

Metcalf heads into Week 7 as the overall WR36 in half-PPR scoring formats. This would be a great opportunity for him to bounce back, though, as the Cardinals are allowing the seventh-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. If Metcalf is active, he is worthy of a flex play in 10-team leagues or larger.

If Metcalf is ruled inactive, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba would likely see an uptick in work in the passing game. The matchup would help Lockett be a flex option, but JSN doesn’t need to be considered other than a deep shot in DFS leagues.