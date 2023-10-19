Here’s how the public is betting Jaguars vs. Saints on Thursday Night Football in Week 7

The Jacksonville Jaguars head to New Orleans to take on the Saints in Week 7 Thursday Night Football. The big news were waiting for that should impact how we approach betting the game is the status of Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence. He’s questionable to play due to a knee injury. It’s closer to a true questionable/game-time decision situation. We’ll have to wait until closer to kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET for more on Lawrence. Either way, we’ll see if we can gather any insight via betting splits on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Thursday Night Football betting splits

Jaguars vs. Saints

Spread: Saints -2

New Orleans is being favored at home in this game with Lawrence questionable to play. If Lawrence plays, we should see the line swing a little bit in favor of Jacksonville. The Jaguars are even a good play at +2 on the spread. But we’re seeing 61% of the handle on the Saints to cover while the Jags are getting 59% of the bets to cover. The lean would be Jaguars. C.J. Beathard is the backup and could beat the Saints. If Lawrence plays, the Jaguars should be favored.

Over/Under: 40 points

This is a pretty odd number. We don’t generally see over/under totals this low. This could be assuming Lawrence isn’t going to play. If that’s the case, I’d still expect the Jaguars to be able to score points force-feeding RB Travis Etienne Jr. New Orleans should be able to move the ball against Jacksonville as well. If Beathard is at QB and struggles, it would mean better field position. There’s 64% of the handle and bets on the under. We’ve seen alternating over/unders hit this season on TNF. This total is super low. The lean feels like the over.

Moneyline: Saints -125, Jaguars +105

If Lawrence plays, this has to be all Jaguars. The Saints haven’t played a capable QB outside of rookie C.J. Stroud last week and that was in a 20-13 loss. The Saints are also playing in incredibly close games. The public is backing the Jaguars heavily on then ML at 64% of the handle and 73% of the bets. If Beathard starts, I’d still lean Jacksonville to be honest. Same goes for the spread. Not sure why the public is trusting the Saints so much.