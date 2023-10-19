Here’s which teams are playing on Thursday Night Football for NFL Week 7

Week 7 NFL action kicks off with Thursday Night Football in the Crescent City. The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) are on the road to face the New Orleans Saints (3-3) for some mid-week action. The interconference matchup starts at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video. Despite the Jaguars’ current three-game winning streak, the home team is favored by a point in this one.

Thursday Night Football: Week 7

Jaguars vs. Saints

Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Caesars Superdome

Live Stream: Prime Video

Odds: Saints -120, Jaugars +100, O/U 39.5

After two weeks playing in the UK, the Jaguars came home and walloped the Indianapolis Colts, their division rivals in Week 6. But that win came with a cost; quarterback Trevor Lawrence hurt his knee, leaving his status for this week in question. Through six games, Lawrence has led an impressive Jaguars passing game, tossing seven touchdowns to just three interceptions along with 1,489 yards.

The Saints have hit a rough patch lately, winning one out of their last four. They’re coming off a tough loss to the Houston Texans. In that game, quarterback Derek Carr had a season-high 353 passing yards, but just one score to show for it, along with an interception on their final drive of the game. They’re still contenders in a muddled NFC South, but another loss will make it harder to stay in the running.