Rice vs. Tulsa picks, best bets for Thursday night AAC matchup

The Rice Owls face the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes in an AAC matchup in Week 8. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 19 from Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Rice (3-3, 1-1 AAC) fell to UConn 38-31 in Week 6 before taking a bye in Week 7. The Owls are led by quarterback JT Daniels, who has certainly made the rounds through the transfer portal in his college career. Daniels threw two touchdowns and an interception in Rice’s loss to UConn, but has wins over East Carolina and Houston on the resume this season.

Tulsa (3-3, 1-1 AAC) lost to Florida Atlantic, 20-17, in Week 6 before taking a bye in Week 7. Quarterback Cardell Williams struggled against FAU, going 10-for-20 and throwing two interceptions. This was unusual for the dual-threat QB, who passed for three touchdowns and rushed for 90 yards in the previous week. The Owls will need to be able to slow down Williams to have a shot at winning here.

Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game.

SP+ Rankings

Rice: 107 overall, 79 offense, 128 defense

Tulsa: 94 overall, 84 offense, 97 defense

Injury update

Rice

N/A

Tulsa

WR Marquis Shoulders - Questionable (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

Rice: 4-2 ATS

Tulsa: 3-3 ATS

Total in 2023

Rice: Over 4-2

Tulsa: Over 2-4

Team Pace (through Week 6)

Rice: 2.05 plays per minute of offense

Tulsa: 2.41 plays per minute of offense

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Tulsa -3.5

Total: 58.5

Moneyline: Tulsa -180, Rice +150

Weather

70°F, Clear, 0% chance of precipitation, 3 MPH winds

Our Best Bet for Rice vs. Tulsa

Rice +3.5

Rice has bigger wins than Tulsa on their resume this season, and the Owls’ experienced quarterback gives them an edge in this close matchup. Tulsa’s best wide receiver is questionable for this matchup, and I think that the Owls should be able to cover the spread here.