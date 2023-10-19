Foster Moreau start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

After a frustrating loss to the Houston Texans, the New Orleans Saints look to rebound against another AFC South squad, the Jacksonville Jaguars. In order to do that, they will need some major positive contributions from their key offensive players, including tight end Foster Moreau.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints TE Foster Moreau

Moreau’s season in New Orleans has seen him battle an ankle injury (among other, bigger health concerns). His ankle has cost him two games and only seven targets so far. It remains pretty unclear how the Saints intend to use the veteran tight end once he fully recovers.

That uncertainty comes on top of the issues facing the Saints offense. Quarterback Derek Carr continues to work his way back from a shoulder injury, putting a governor on the passing game as a result. Moreau’s lack of opportunities means Carr’s health only affects him so much, but that doesn’t bode well for Moreau’s fantasy production.

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

Sit.

Regardless of league size or format, fantasy managers simply cannot trust that Moreau will see enough targets to make an impact.

Start or sit in Week 7 standard leagues?

Sit.

The calculation doesn’t change in standard leagues. Managers cannot trust Moreau’s workload at the moment.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Foster Moreau

DKN NFL Editor Chet Gresham has a long list of tight ends to start over Moreau. Even options like the Miami Dolphins Durham Smythe or the Los Angeles Chargers’ Donald Parham Jr. look more appealing in Week 7.