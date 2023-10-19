Michael Thomas start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

After a frustrating loss to the Houston Texans, the New Orleans Saints look to rebound against another AFC South squad, the Jacksonville Jaguars. In order to do that, they will need some major positive contributions from their key offensive players, including wide receiver Michael Thomas.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Michael Thomas

After multiple years in the football wilderness, Thomas appears to have finally overcome the injuries that derailed his prime. He has yet to miss a game in 2023 and his per-game figures look promising for a No. 2 receiver: 7.8 targets, 5.2 catches, and 57.4 receiving yards. All of that bodes well for a player many wrote off after he missed 2021.

At the same time, Thomas’ production lacks one key element: touchdowns. After reaching the end zone three times in as many games last year, he hasn’t made a single trip in six weeks. The lack of scoring comes with caveats as quarterback Derek Carr has battled through a shoulder injury and Thomas no longer serves as the top weapon in the Saints offense, but it limits Thomas’ ceiling from a fantasy perspective.

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

Start.

Thomas’ workload merits low-end WR2 and flex consideration in leagues with 12 or more teams. He should get his receptions and yardage, especially with Carr’s shoulder improving and the Jaguars defense allowing the eighth most fantasy points to wideouts. Perhaps this week will see Thomas score his first touchdown of 2023.

Start or sit in Week 7 standard leagues?

Start.

Even in standard formats, Thomas’ workload makes him appealing enough to consider as a flex in leagues with at least 12 teams. The matchup with the Jaguars looks enticing and, again, he could realistically notch that first touchdown.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Michael Thomas

DKN NFL Editor Chet Gresham suggests starting the Detroit Lions’ Josh Reynolds or the Kansas City Chiefs’ Rashee Rice instead of Thomas. The Minnesota Vikings’ K.J. Osborn could also work in a pinch.