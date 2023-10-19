Rashid Shaheed start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

After a frustrating loss to the Houston Texans, the New Orleans Saints look to rebound against another AFC South squad, the Jacksonville Jaguars. In order to do that, they will need some major positive contributions from their key offensive players, including wide receiver Rashid Shaheed.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Rashid Shaheed

After a quiet first season in New Orleans, Shaheed has exploded in Year 2. He should surpass his receiving yardage from 2022 within a few weeks and he has already match last year’s touchdown catches. Shaheed’s explosiveness — he averages 18.6 yards per catch heading into Week 7 — makes him a threat to score from anywhere on the field.

And Shaheed can impact the game beyond his offensive snaps. He has already returned a punt for a touchdown this season and leads the league in kickoff-return yardage. Whenever he lines up deep on special teams, a good outcome is on the table.

So despite not seeing as many opportunities as teammates Chris Olave or Michael Thomas, Shaheed offers upside that few tertiary weapons can.

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

Sit.

Despite Shaheed’s game-breaking ability, the Saints offense has too many concerns at the moment to fully trust his production. Quarterback Derek Carr is still working his way back from a shoulder injury, a limitation on the passing game for everyone involved. And Shaheed still has to contend with Olave and Thomas getting first dibs.

Start or sit in Week 7 standard leagues?

Start.

If fantasy managers need to use Goliath strategies this week in standard formats with at least 12 teams, Shaheed could make sense for the flex spot. The concerns mentioned above remain, but the format makes him a little more valuable.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Rashid Shaheed

DKN NFL Editor Chet Gresham suggests starting Shaheed’s teammate Thomas as well as Denver Broncos wideouts Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy instead. The New York Giants’ Wan’Dale Robinson also gets the edge.