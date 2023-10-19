Taysom Hill start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

After a frustrating loss to the Houston Texans, the New Orleans Saints look to rebound against another AFC South squad, the Jacksonville Jaguars. In order to do that, they will need some major positive contributions from their key offensive players, including tight end (and multi-positionalist) Taysom Hill.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints TE Taysom Hill

has proven to be a different animal. He has yet to record a touchdown of any variety through six games, and his rushing yardage has actually outpaced his totals as a passer or receiver. Some of these issues stem from the Saints offense itself rather than Hill, but they remain a concern for fantasy managers nonetheless.

At the same time, tight end remains a fantasy wasteland this season. Hill might have a low production floor, but his ceiling will continue to entice managers that find themselves with few (or any) alternatives.

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

Start.

For leagues with at least 12 teams, Hill can merit consideration to start this week against the Jaguars. Jacksonville has allowed fourth most fantasy points to tight ends entering Week 7, and New Orleans quarterback Derek Carr appears a little more active and productive as he gets further away from his shoulder injury.

Start or sit in Week 7 standard leagues?

Start.

Week 6 aside, Hill doesn’t see a ton of targets, so the dip in standard leagues doesn’t look especially steep.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Taysom Hill

DKN NFL Editor Chet Gresham suggests starting the Atlanta Falcons’ Kyle Pitts or the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Pat Freiermuth over Hill. Fantasy managers could also consider the Green Bay Packers’ Luke Musgrave.