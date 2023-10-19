Derek Carr start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

After a frustrating loss to the Houston Texans, the New Orleans Saints look to rebound against another AFC South squad, the Jacksonville Jaguars. In order to do that, they will need some major positive contributions from their key offensive players, especially starting quarterback Derek Carr.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints QB Derek Carr

Carr hasn’t put up big numbers since suffering a shoulder sprain in Week 3. In his first two starts following the injury, the veteran signal-caller topped out at 183 passing yards and two touchdowns, a far cry from fantasy relevance.

Though lingering issues from the shoulder injury persist, Carr’s production appears to have rebounded to some degree. He threw for a season-high 353 yards during last week’s loss to the Texans (though he managed a 1:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio). Two fourth-down attempts by the Saints ended without a new set of downs, one a short pass to Alvin Kamara stopped short of the sticks and another a pick by Steven Nelson.

At this stage, Carr remains an emergency starting option in fantasy.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Sit.

While the matchup with the Jaguars (eighth most fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks) offers some reason for optimism, Carr just hasn’t done enough this season to merit serious starting consideration in all but the deepest leagues or those with a superflex spot.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Derek Carr

DKN NFL Editor Chet Gresham suggests starting the New York Giants’ Daniel Jones or the Arizona Cardinals’ Joshua Dobbs over Carr this week. Fantasy managers can also consider the Seattle Seahawks’ Geno Smith.