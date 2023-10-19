Calvin Ridley start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints will kick off Week 7 with a Thursday Night Football primetime matchup. For wide receiver Calvin Ridley, it offers an opportunity to rebound from what was a quiet performance in Week 6, in which he was held to his lowest receiving total of the season.

We break down whether Ridley should still be considered a starter in Week 7 lineups for fantasy managers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley

Heading into Week 7, Ridley ranks as WR25 with an average of 12.6 PPR fantasy points per game this season. The Jaguars WR1 has hit double-digit fantasy scoring in three of his six games this season, highlighting what has largely been an inconsistent start to his 2023 campaign.

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

Start. Ridley was held to just 30 receiving yards and 6.6 PPR fantasy points last week, but his upside is too great to keep him on the bench. So long as Trevor Lawrence is suited up and on the field for Thursday night, fantasy managers should roll with Ridley, even on the short week. Oddly enough, Ridley has had a rollercoaster of a season production-wise, so perhaps last week’s humbling performance will serve as a precursor to a strong rebound in Week 7.

Ridley profiles as mid to low-end WR2 in smaller leagues with 10 or fewer teams. In larger leagues where alternatives are slim, treat him as a high-end WR2 with some WR1 potential, for needy fantasy teams.

Start or sit in Week 7 standard leagues?

Start. The matchup isn’t the most advantageous, and teams tend to play sluggishly on Thursday Night Football given the short turnaround time. Still, the Saints are giving up a solid 20.1 fantasy points per game to wide receivers. With Zay Jones hobbled, Ridley’s only competition could be Christian Kirk and Evan Engram. As long as Lawrence is in the fold, Ridley is worth starting in lineups this week.

In smaller leagues of 10 teams or fewer, Ridley carries WR2 value given the short turnaround matchup, as well as the fact that Lawrence is playing through some form of injury. Otherwise, he carries clear WR1 value in larger leagues where it could be slim pickings when it comes to alternative options.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Calvin Ridley

Jakobi Meyers is a name to consider over Ridley in Week 7, even if the veteran wideout has the rookie Aidan O’Connell throwing the ball to him. Meyers will be matched up against a porous Chicago Bears defense that is giving up 23.1 fantasy points per game to receivers, and 159.8 yards per game to the position. Meyers could very well take advantage of the added attention given to Davante Adams, as well.