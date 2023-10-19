Trevor Lawrence start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars may be 4-2 with a slim lead atop the AFC South, but as for their franchise quarterback, he’s been more or less solid for respective fantasy managers. Trevor Lawrence profiles as a lock-in fantasy starter, but after suffering a knee injury last week, his status as a QB1 could be up in the air this week.

We break down Lawrence’s matchup on a short week and assess whether fantasy managers should keep him in lineups for Week 7.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

Through six games, Lawrence has thrown for 1,439 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions with an average of 15.2 fantasy points per game. He’s also added 33 carries for 147 yards on the ground, which ranks him as QB16 heading into Thursday night’s showdown with the Saints.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Sit. Lawrence’s knee injury is reportedly minor, and as a result, he’s been designated as “day-to-day” on the short week. Even if he plays on Thursday night, his health could mean Doug Pederson opts to ride the ground game, and his defense, as a means of notching the win. That unfavorable scenario is on top of the tough matchup, as the Saints have allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game (12.8) to quarterbacks.

Treat Lawrence as a QB2 in smaller leagues of 10 or fewer teams, given his injury designation. In larger leagues of 12 to 14 teams, his value bumps up to a QB1, given the limited number of alternatives at quarterback.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Trevor Lawrence

Geno Smith and Jordan Love both rank lower on the tier of quarterbacks compared to Lawrence, and yet they have much more favorable matchups in Week 7. Smith will go up against an Arizona Cardinals defense that is giving up 19.7 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, which is third-most in the league.

Meanwhile, Love is well-rested off the bye week, and has been gifted a soft matchup against the Denver Broncos, whose 20.8 fantasy points per game allowed to quarterbacks is the most in the league.