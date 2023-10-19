Week 8 games that affect the College Football Playoff in 2023

Week 8 of the college football season is here, and it’s providing us with an excellent slate of top-25 matchups with significant CFP implications. Let’s dive into who will gain ground and who will lose it this weekend. Here’s our projection as to the best four as of now.

No. 7 Penn State (6-0, 3-0 B1G) vs. No. 3 Ohio State (6-0, 3-0 B1G): 12:00 p.m.

It’s the moment every Big Ten viewer has been waiting for — or, at least, one of the moments. The Big Ten West currently has three top-10 teams, and they’re all going to play one another before the season is over. This Penn State-Ohio State matchup marks the first.

While a one-loss Big Ten champion would get into the College Football Playoff, this game has massive implications for two teams that have yet to face No. 2 Michigan this season. The winner of this game will see a major boost in its odds to reach the Big Ten championship.

Ohio State pulled out a comeback win over No. 15 Notre Dame in a hard-fought Week 4 game. Since then, they’ve put together statement wins over a good Maryland team and a bad Purdue team. The Buckeyes will be hoping to have running back TreVeyon Henderson healthy for this matchup.

Penn State has two shutouts on their resume, including one over No. 24 Iowa, and has not allowed more than 15 points from an opponent this season. Quarterback Drew Allar has yet to throw a pick this season, and has recorded 12 touchdowns in the air and three on the ground.

No. 4 Florida State (6-0, 4-0 ACC) vs. No. 16 Duke (5-1, 2-0 ACC): 7:30 p.m.

The ACC has been far more interesting than expected this season, with three teams currently in the top 20, two of which are undefeated. Here, Florida State faces a Duke team that will be one of its biggest challenges of the season — if quarterback Riley Leonard is healthy. He sprained his ankle against Notre Dame in Week 5 and is questionable to return for this matchup. If he does, Duke has the potential to hand FSU their first loss.

Jordan Travis has continued to excel for the Seminoles. He has 17 touchdowns, including 13 in the air, and just one interception this season. FSU has wins over Clemson and LSU, and they nearly shut out Syracuse last week. They have their sights set on the ACC title game and a CFP bid.

Duke has been one of the most fun stories to watch this season, despite a very close loss against Notre Dame. With victories over NC State and Clemson, the Blue Devils remain in the hunt for the ACC Championship, but will need Leonard back as soon as possible.

No. 14 Utah (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12) vs. No. 18 USC (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12): 8:00 p.m.

Much like Duke, USC had its undefeated season ended by the Irish in an embarrassing beatdown in Week 7. It was a long time coming after their triple-overtime game against Arizona and narrowly-avoided comeback from Colorado. They lost 48-20 in South Bend, and Caleb Williams threw three interceptions. Utah stopped Williams and the Trojans in the P-ac12 Championship Game last season, and they will be looking to end their playoff hopes entirely here.

Since both of these teams now have one loss, the loser of this game is essentially guaranteed to be out of CFP contention. Both teams will be playing for a chance to stay in the race here, though they have a gauntlet of conference matchups that await them in the following weeks, as well. Utah beat Cal last week, 34-14.