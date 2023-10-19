A look at the new head coaches ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season

Every offseason, the NBA usually goes through a few coaching changes. This summer was particularly turbulent with six teams making switches at the leadership spot. While every coach may be in a new spot, not everyone is a first-time head coach. Here’s a look at the coaches in different spots this year and what the expectations are for them.

Adrian Griffin, Milwaukee Bucks

Wins over/under: 54.5

Title odds: +400

Griffin comes to a team with clear title expectations, especially after adding Damian Lillard. There will need to be improvement offensively and a deep playoff run to justify the move for Milwaukee’s ownership group. It won’t be a championship or bust mandate for Griffin but he certainly has to hit a few benchmarks to stick around past this year.

Nick Nurse, Philadelphia 76ers

Wins over/under: 49.5

Title odds: +1800

Things got complicated for Nurse when James Harden requested a trade and then made disparaging public remarks about Daryl Morey. There’s no repairing the relationship according to Harden, and that puts Nurse in a tough spot since the 76ers are expected to contend for a title. We’ll see how the final roster ends up looking in the key stretch of the season but Nurse likely gets a bit of a breather in Year 1.

Monty Williams, Detroit Pistons

Wins over/under: 28.5

Title odds: +60000

Williams was ousted from the contending Suns, but this is a great spot for him to coach up a young core. The Pistons paid him a big contract, so the expectation for Year 1 will be signs of development and chemistry. Detroit isn’t expected to be a contender to there won’t be pressure to win. This will be about building good habits and fostering an environment which sets high goals.

Frank Vogel, Phoenix Suns

Wins over/under: 51.5

Title odds: +650

Vogel has been in this position before, delivering a title in the Orlando bubble for the Lakers before being sent packing a season later. The Suns expect to win a championship and have done everything to put themselves in that position. We’ll see if Vogel is able to repeat his work from LA or if he falls a bit short.

Ime Udoka, Houston Rockets

Wins over/under: 31.5

Title odds: +40000

Udoka has gone through some tough times professionally, but there was little doubt about his ability to coach and elevate a team. He’ll be part of the culture change going on in Houston where the young players need to learn how to be professionals. The expectation this season is to steer this group in the right direction and show some signs of improvement.

Darko Rajaković, Toronto Raptors

Wins over/under: 36.5

Title odds: +15000

Rajakovic steps in to oversee a team that could go in several directions. This type of change worked out well last time for the Raptors last time with Nurse stepping in for the veteran Dwane Casey and winning a championship. Rajakovic obviously doesn’t have expectations of that nature, but he should be able to keep this team in the playoff hunt.