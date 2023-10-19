Picks, predictions for 2023 United States Grand Prix

Formula One will head to Austin, TX for the US Grand Prix on Sunday, October 22. The race is set to begin at 3:00 p.m. ET while airing on ESPN.

Below, we’ll run through our favorite picks and predictions ahead of the race. The lines and odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook, and they may have shifted slightly since the creation of this article.

2023 United States Grand Prix Picks

Max Verstappen to win (-450)

If you aren’t a fan of laying too much juice, then you can parlay the three picks in this article for reasonable -161 odds. Verstappen has already clinched the driver’s championship, but he’s showing no signs of slowing down. He had the championship in hand before dominating the Qatar GP last time around, and Verstappen has excellent history at the US Grand Prix while winning in 2021 and 2022.

Oscar Piastri to finish top-6 (-550)

McLaren has been a revelation in the second half of the season. It started with Lando Norris notching back-to-back runner-up finishes in the British and Hungarian GP, but now Piastri is getting in on the fun. The rookie has finished third and second respectively in the last two races, and he even won the sprint race at Qatar. These McLaren’s are determined to finish the season strong, and they have been the most consistent cars (outside of Verstappen) over the last month-plus.

Lando Norris to finish top-10 (-800)

As mentioned earlier, you can parlay each of these picks to get -161 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The previous write-up rolls into this prop for Norris to finish top 10. His teammate, Piastri, has better form at the moment, but both of these McLarens have been scrapping for the podium lately. Norris has finished top 10 in nine straight races with five podiums in that span. There’s a very good chance he makes it ten straight in Texas.