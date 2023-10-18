Astros rough up Max Scherzer, deliver statement win in ALCS Game 3

In hindsight, we really should’ve known better. The Texas Rangers seemed to be in total control of this ALCS after two impressive wins in Houston, and as the series shifted back to Globe Life Park for Game 3, the Astros’ obituaries were halfway written. Max Scherzer was coming back; the heart of the Houston order (Yordan Alvarez aside) had gone silent; it was time for a changing of the guard in Texas.

Except, well, these are the Astros we’re talking about. At this point, at this time of year — after seven straight trips to the ALCS, four AL pennants, two World Series titles and countless would-be usurpers turned aside — the benefit of the doubt has been more than earned, and we should’ve known that this much championship equity wasn’t going down meekly. And sure enough, the reigning champs roared on Wednesday night, knocking Scherzer (and the rest of the Texas pitching staff) around early and often in an 8-4 win that’s totally changed the tenor of this series. If this were Halloween, Game 3 was Michael Myers — silent, inexorable, slowly but surely rising from the dead.

Scherzer grabbed all the pregame headlines, making a heroic return from a serious shoulder strain after more than a month away from game action. The future Hall of Famer deserves enormous credit for getting back on the mound for a Texas team that’s short on starting pitching depth, and he looked more or less like his old self while navigating a 1-2-3 first inning.

Before long, though, signs of rust began to show. Scherzer’s stuff wasn’t really the problem, but his lack of command very much was — he was all over the place as the game wore on, having a very hard time throwing anything but his fastball for strikes and winding up behind in counts far too often. The Astros cashed in on that wildness in the second inning, and despite all of the attention paid to Houston’s slumping stars, it was the bottom of the order that got them on the board first. A hit batter, a walk and a single loaded the bases before a curveball in the dirt got away from catcher Jonah Heim and allowed the first run of the night to score. On the very next pitch, a fastball to light-hitting Martin Maldonado caught way too much of the plate and resulted in a two-run single to left — and a 3-0 lead for Houston in the blink of an eye.

It felt like that early lead — evidence that they could in fact get to this Rangers pitching staff — allowed Houston to exhale a bit, to remember that they were in fact the defending world champions. From there, the big boppers got to work, starting with Jose Altuve’s 25th career postseason homer:

Mauricio Dubon drove in Jose Abreu for another run in the fourth, closing the book on Scherzer at four innings pitched with five runs and five hits allowed. From there, it seemed like Houston might run away and hide — especially with October Cristian Javier on the mound.

The righty suffered through an abysmal second half of the season, but five shutout innings against the Twins in the ALDS ran his postseason scoreless streak to a whopping 16.1 innings entering Wednesday night. Javier picked up right where he left off, with an unhittable riding fastball and just enough sliders and changeups sprinkled in to keep this fearsome Texas offense off-balance. He took a no-hitter into the fifth inning, and with the Astros holding a 5-0 lead, things look bleak for the home team.

Cristian Javier, 93mph Fastball.



1st K pic.twitter.com/LdETh8tFU2 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) October 19, 2023

To the Rangers’ credit, however, they didn’t fold. Nathaniel Lowe broke up the no-no with a clean single to left with two outs in the fifth, and one batter later, the shutout was gone too courtesy of Josh Jung:

JOSH JUNG GETS THE RANGERS ON THE BOARD WITH A 2-RUN HR‼️



(via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/v1vfA8PB2B — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 19, 2023

That blast made it 5-2 and finally got Texas some desperately needed momentum. It seemed like that momentum would go up in smoke the very next half-inning as Yordan Alvarez crushed a ball that seemed ticketed for the batter’s eye in dead center. Leody Taveras, however, had other ideas:

But every time Texas tried to make this a game, Houston had a response. In the bottom half, the Rangers were on the verge of cutting into the lead even further, as Adolis Garcia lined a ball in to the left-center gap with two outs and Evan Carter on second. But this time, it was the Astros’ turn to flash some leather — and from Michael Brantley, no less, showing he’s still got it at age 36.

Uncle Mike saves a run and gets the @Astros out of the inning. #ALCS pic.twitter.com/tz5mEByZny — MLB (@MLB) October 19, 2023

Despite a bumpy regular season, Texas’ bullpen has been sensational all October long. But they’ve also been put in advantageous spots just about all October long, with great starting pitching allowing them to only call on their highest-leverage arms — and only for two or three innings a night. With Scherzer only able to go four innings, though, that put pressure on a part of the Rangers ‘pen that hadn’t been exposed in the postseason, dusting off guys like Will Smith, Chris Stratton and the returning Jon Gray to try and bridge the middle innings. It was only a matter of time before that came back to bite Bruce Bochy’s club, and sure enough, Yordan Alvarez delivered the dagger in the top of the seventh:

Yordaddy always comes through. pic.twitter.com/0Ui5wHtSqq — Houston Astros (@astros) October 19, 2023

Jung would tack on another two-run homer in a desperate attempt to get Texas back into it, but the game never felt seriously in doubt over the final couple of innings. Instead, this series now sits at 2-1, with the Astros’ offense finally looking the way it did down the stretch of the regular season. Houston was constantly on the back foot over the first two games, pressing to try and catch up after falling into early deficits. They flipped that script in a big way in Game 3, and in the process flipped this ALCS on its ear.

Wednesday night showed that the Rangers do, in fact, have some weaknesses to expose: As good as Jordan Montgomery, Nathan Eovaldi, Josh Sborz and Jose Leclerc have been, this pitching staff is still sorely lacking in quality depth — a lack that looms much larger in a seven-game series. Scherzer was the X-factor, but he hardly inspired confidence with his performance on Wednesday night, and now Texas finds itself in an awfully precarious position. Bochy will likely have to go with the combination of Andrew Heaney and Dane Dunning in Game 4, while the Astros counter with Jose Urquidy, who pitched very well in the closing game of the ALDS. That advantage would seem to go to Houston, who now has a golden opportunity to snatch back home field and an offense that seemed to regain its swagger. First pitch from Globe Life Park is set for 8:03 p.m. ET on Thursday.